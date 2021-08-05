Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.34.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.52. 3,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,399. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.28.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

