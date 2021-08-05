Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.00

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.00 and last traded at C$45.51, with a volume of 143993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

