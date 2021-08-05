Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.