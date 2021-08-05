Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.83. 1,047,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

