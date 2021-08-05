Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$260.00 at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BYDGF. CIBC cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.67.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $193.58 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.94.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

