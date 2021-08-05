BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

