Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 492.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth $156,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

