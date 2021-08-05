Brett Michael Jackson Sells 82,474 Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cyren stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cyren Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cyren by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512,399 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cyren by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 115.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

