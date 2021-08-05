Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $373.28

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 373.28 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 373.28 ($4.88), with a volume of 20203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.82).

BRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.