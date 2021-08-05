Brickell Biotech (BBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 3,255.36% and a negative return on equity of 108.81%. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBI opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.19. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other Brickell Biotech news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 254,821 shares of company stock valued at $174,555. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Brickell Biotech worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

