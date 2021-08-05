Brickley Wealth Management Buys 6,177 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 797,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

