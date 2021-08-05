Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

BWB traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

