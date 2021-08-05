Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 32,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,170. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

