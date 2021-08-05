Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:BHG traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 32,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,170. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.
