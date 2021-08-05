British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

