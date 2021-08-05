Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

BNL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. 888,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,515. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.36. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

