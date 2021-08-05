Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

