Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.96. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.02. 169,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.97. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

