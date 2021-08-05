Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce $11.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 645.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $51.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $106.75 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 104,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $801.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.