Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $14,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

