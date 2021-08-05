Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce sales of $19.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 billion and the lowest is $19.15 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $18.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $77.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.07 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.34. 132,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,126. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,506,000 after purchasing an additional 237,244 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

