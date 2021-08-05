Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

