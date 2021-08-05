Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $47.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $46.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $194.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Several research firms have commented on TRNS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Transcat stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,601. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Transcat by 1,879.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 21,795.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

