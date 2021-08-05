Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($4.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.