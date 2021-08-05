Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report sales of $229.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.45 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $216.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $931.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $950.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. 10,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

