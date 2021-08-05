Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $46.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.07 million. Ooma reported sales of $41.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.66 million, a PE ratio of -162.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.