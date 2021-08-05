Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Price Target at C$42.00

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

ATZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$35.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.66.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.3523416 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

