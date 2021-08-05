Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT at $81.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSE BHP opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

