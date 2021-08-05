Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $62.38

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,043. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

