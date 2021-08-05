Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $65.50

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of XRAY opened at $64.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $55,591,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

