Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Price Target at C$40.83

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59.

FTT stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.73. 59,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.82. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$19.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0960952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

