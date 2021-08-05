Brokerages Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT at €97.00

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €97.88 ($115.15).

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Sanofi stock opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €87.37. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

