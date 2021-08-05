Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $24.78

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.96.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.36. 6,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,357. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

