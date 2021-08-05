Brokerages Set TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Target Price at $26.67

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

TSC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSC opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

