Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.91.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.12.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$49.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

