Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fresnillo plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fresnillo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

