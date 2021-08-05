Brokers Issue Forecasts for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

