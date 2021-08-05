Brokers Issue Forecasts for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $63.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

