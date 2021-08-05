Brokers Offer Predictions for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

EVER has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVER stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.83 million, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,342. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

