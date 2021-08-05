Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.13

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$68.13 and last traded at C$67.78, with a volume of 87424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIP.UN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.11 billion and a PE ratio of 102.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.