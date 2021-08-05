Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,681. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.