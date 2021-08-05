Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $487.80 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.48 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

