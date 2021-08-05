Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 15,381 SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

KCE stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $96.94.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

