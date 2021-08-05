Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 323,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

