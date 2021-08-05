Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.37 Million in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

