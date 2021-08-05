Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

