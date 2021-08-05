Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,870 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

