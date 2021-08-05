Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.