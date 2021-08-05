Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.55.

STX stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

