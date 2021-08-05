Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 414,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,037,160. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

