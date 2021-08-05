Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.57. 496,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

